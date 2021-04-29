New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2021) - PCG Digital -- Recently recognized as the "Most Outstanding Online E-Learning Platform" for 2021 in Canada, Quality Online Education Group ("QOEG"), a wholly owned subsidiary of ADGS Advisory (OTC Pink: ADGS), projects rapid growth as it expands into additional markets.

What's the secret to their success? In addition to cutting edge AI technology and data research, QOEG is increasing brand awareness by using a proven successful sales system called "Mommy Influencer." Implemented in July 2020, the system has been rolled out in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in China.

"Through the ongoing global pandemic, online education has become one of the fastest growing industries in China and around the world," stated Edward Wu, CEO of ADGS Advisory, in a recent Yahoo Finance article. "QOEG is a beneficiary of that growth."

How "Mommy Influencer" is Responsible for Organic Growth

Word of mouth is a powerful force. QOEG builds brand awareness by paying influencers when their referrals end up buying their products. The influencers aren't necessarily customers, so it's not an affiliate sales program. It's known in marketing circles as fission sales.

In a fission sales model, 85% of the value of a brand is created by the salesperson, similar to a mother teaching her child about the intricacies of life. Ideally, the salesperson in this case is reaching out to other salespeople, ensuring exponential growth.

To support "Mommy Influencer," Quality Online Education Group is cultivating B2B sales by offering cost-effective tutoring services. Their most popular product is called "Maple Fun Learning," which is an English curriculum tailored to the needs of Chinese students.

In 2019, the Qianzhan Industry Institute released a study of online education that predicted a 19% growth rate in K-12 e-learning students during 2020. That was before the pandemic. The total number of K-12 students in China, or the potential market size, is over thirty million.

Awards Keep Coming as QOEG Hits Company Milestones

Quality Online Education Group has received multiple awards for their online education products, including the 2019 Tencent Award for "Influential Online Education Brand", a spot on the Silicon Review's "30 Most Reputable Companies" list in January of 2021, "Most Outstanding Online E-Learning Platform in Canada 2021" by Corporate Vision Magazine in February and "10 Best Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021" by CIOCoverage Magazine in April.

Since opening their Canadian headquarters in August of 2018, the company has expanded to Tianjin with the opening of a customer service and operations center and made preparations to open a research center at the University of Toronto and an Artificial Intelligence Lab at Concordia University. They have also opened the Dalian Center in China as well as a teacher training center in the Philippines.

Through all of that, QOEG has continued to thrive and grow. They acquired Panda Online in January of 2020 and officially listed on the US OTC Market in September 2020 under their parent company, ADGS Advisory.

Establishing a Global Interdisciplinary Integrated Platform

Each phase of the growth process of QOEG as a company has been a step towards achieving their goal of creating a global interdisciplinary integrated platform. This includes intelligent course management, teacher training, and learning behavior analysis.

The service and quality of the lessons are the key drivers in the "Mommy Influencer" sales process. A good example of this is what's happening in QOEG's teacher center in the Philippines. The Company provides training to the teachers there in order to deliver standardized and high-quality service to customers.

The online learning is a full experience that includes pre class exercises, online lessons and post class exercises with a dedicated teaching assistant and tutor for each student. It supports full PC and mobile solutions to enhance the learning experience.

CEO Edward Wu describes the QOEG platform as "a uniquely comprehensive online learning experience in the form of a customized "edu-tainment" curriculum." They employ native English-speaking teachers that benefit from the latest AI technology and big data analytics.

Quality Online Education Group has been recognized by multiple organizations and business networks for providing comprehensive online English lessons to students in China. They are in the process of expanding to other countries where those same services are needed.

Disclaimer

This communication was produced by PCG Digital Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of PCG Advisory Inc., (together "PCG"). PCG is an integrated investor relations, communications and strategic advisory firm. The information contained on this may be 'Paid Advertising' for purposes of Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (together with the rules and regulations there under, the "Securities Act"). PCG may be compensated by respective clients for publicizing information relating to its client's securities. For more information in terms of compensation received for services provided by PCG, see the pertinent advertising materials relating to the respective client. By accessing this Site and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PCG is not a registered or licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment adviser nor investment manager, nor does PCG engage in any activities that would require such registrations. PCG does not provide investment advice, endorsement, analysis or recommendations with respect to any securities, and its services to or statements about its clients should never be construed as any endorsement of or opinion about any security of any client. No information contained in this communication constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other similar product or service regardless of whether such security, product, or service is referenced in this communication. Further, nothing in this communication is intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice and nothing in this communication should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment or security or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. For full disclaimers, including compensation received for professional services, please visit www.pcgadvisory.com/disclosures.

Contact: info@pcgadvisory.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82243