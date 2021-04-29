

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.83 to $2.87 per share.



On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.87 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



CMS Energy is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.



