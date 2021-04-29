Trianz Sponsors CDO & Data Leaders' Global Summit 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, is sponsoring CDO & Data Leaders' Global Summit 2021, hosted by CDO Magazine and EDM Council.

Designed for senior and C-level data and analytics executives, the summit will spotlight innovative thought leaders sharing and exchanging ideas and technology trends on the theme of leadership, data, and analytics for digital transformation.

Over 90 leaders from several global enterprises will participate in the summit, featuring 30+ sessions on data management and analytics best practices, data innovations, data governance, ROI generation from data and analytics, acceleration of cloud adoption, regulatory data management, and the ESG data challenges.

Trianz has invested significantly in its analytics capabilities over the years to accelerate digital transformations across industries. The firm offers end-to-end services - Data Management, Data Visualization, and Managed Services - and work with its clients on a wide range of analytics platforms and technologies. Trianz has also invested in reusable frameworks and software IPs, including cutting edge AFQ extensions for Amazon Athena with ability to access any data source, utilizing federation.

"CDO & Data Leaders' Global Summit 2021 is unparalleled in how it brings together the world's brightest minds in data and analytics at the forefront of the massive digital transformation underway across industries," said Savio Rodrigues, Regional Vice President - Client Partnership, Trianz.

"We're looking forward to learning more about emerging trends, path-breaking approaches, and innovative ideas shaping the smarter use of data and analytics for ushering in or advancing digital transformations," said Savio Rodrigues, Regional Vice President - Client Partnership, Trianz. "Our leadership team will also take to the stage to host a few panel sessions at the upcoming CDO & Data Leaders' Global Summit 2021, and we're excited to share our experiences with the attendees."

Trianz is hosting two panel discussions at the summit. The first session on "CDO 2030 - Data strategy and executive communication" will be moderated by the firm's Chairman and CEO, Sri Manchala while the second session on "Generating ROI from data and analytics" will be moderated by Jacob Samuel, Vice President - Digital & Analytics Practice; Brian Collier, Vice President - Strategy & Transformation Practice; and Savio Rodrigues, Regional Vice President - Client Partnerships.

"Our vision for the conference is to provide a platform for the world's leading data executives to share insights that impact the community. We are grateful for Trianz's leadership and contributions to the global data conversation." Steve Wanamaker, Founder and CEO of CDO Magazine and ComSpark.

The event will be held virtually on May 5 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. EST. Click here to register for the summit.

About CDO Magazine

CDO Magazine's mission is to be the premier global publication, giving a voice to global leaders in strategic data management and analytics capabilities that form the foundation and core of the digital age. The publication delivers C-suite-worthy format and content quality - the insights essential to accelerating organizational adoption of the enterprise disciplines necessary to be successful in the new digital society. For more information, visit https://www.cdomagazine.tech/.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million datapoints, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, data driven transformation strategy development, and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

