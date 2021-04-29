The former Spanish industry minister, José Manuel Soria, has become the president of Island Green Power España SL, the Spanish unit of U.K.-based developer of large photovoltaic plants, Island Green Power.From pv magazine Spain José Manuel Soria was Spain's minister of industry, energy and tourism from December 2011 to April 2016, and is still well known in the Spanish renewable energy sector for being the promoter of the so-called "solar tax,' which was introduced in 2015 and for more three years completely halted the development of rooftop PV in Spain. Although installations with a capacity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...