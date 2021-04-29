Gr4vy Launches Cloud-Native Payment Orchestration Platform to Modernize Payments Infrastructure

Gr4vy announces $11.1 Million Series A Funding led by Nyca Partners

Innovative platform empowers retailers to manage payments, services and transactions all in one place

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gr4vy , a cloud-native payments company, today announced the launch of its intuitive, cutting-edge payment orchestration platform (POP) that leverages the power of the cloud to modernize payments infrastructure. The company also closed its Series A funding round of $11.1M, led by Nyca Partners with participation from Activant Capital , Global Founders Capital , and Firestartr , bringing its total funding to $12.2M.

"At Gr4vy, we accelerate digital transformation by integrating the advantages of cloud computing into payment orchestration. Our innovative platform provides a seamless way for retailers to manage payments without the need for added infrastructure or payment teams," said John Lunn, founder and CEO of Gr4vy. "We are the only payment orchestration platform built natively in the cloud. With our infrastructure and tools, retailers can expand and control their payment stack from anywhere. Gr4vy is also payment service provider agnostic. Retailers can mix and match providers, payment methods and route their transactions without being locked into a single ecosystem. This agility and flexibility ensures retailers never have to lose a customer or transaction again."

Gr4vy is redefining the payments industry by empowering retailers to grow their payment services. Acting as a conduit between retailers' shopping carts and payment providers, Gr4vy's orchestration platform upgrades retailers' payments stack to make them more nimble. Gr4vy offers Instances, which gives retailers individualized infrastructure in the cloud, delivering the highest level of flexibility to manage payment stacks and scale. Gr4vy can spin up these individualized cloud Instances from the most simple to the most complex of requirements.

Through Gr4vy's cloud-native POP, retailers can deploy across the globe and even on the Edge to ensure their customers always have the payment solutions and options they need regardless of location. Centralized reporting, monitoring and management mean all parts of a retailer's business benefits from a single streamlined system.

The global digital payment market is experiencing rapid growth. Retailers who want to expand with the market require access to modern infrastructure and tools to meet customers' needs. Gr4vy offers key features and benefits to unlock opportunities for retailer's business.

Gr4vy Key Benefits and Features

Unprecedented Flexibility: Gr4vy empowers retailers with the flexibility to give their customers the payment options they prefer. The platform enables retailers to easily connect, test and deploy processors, alternative payment methods and services in a few clicks.

Gr4vy empowers retailers with the flexibility to give their customers the payment options they prefer. The platform enables retailers to easily connect, test and deploy processors, alternative payment methods and services in a few clicks. Customized Workflows: Gr4vy's No-code Workflow Engine allows retailers to build workflows that optimize transaction routing based on country, currency, time of day and create workflows to reroute transactions due to downtime. Retailers can also design workflows to offer specific payment methods based on day of the week, time of day, or location, and Gr4vy Embed will automatically reflect these inputs in the checkout experience.

Gr4vy's No-code Workflow Engine allows retailers to build workflows that optimize transaction routing based on country, currency, time of day and create workflows to reroute transactions due to downtime. Retailers can also design workflows to offer specific payment methods based on day of the week, time of day, or location, and Gr4vy Embed will automatically reflect these inputs in the checkout experience. PCI1 Certified Gr4vy Vault: Gr4vy's Vault allows retailers to move fluidly across current and future payment service providers, storing and securing customer payment details.

Gr4vy's Vault allows retailers to move fluidly across current and future payment service providers, storing and securing customer payment details. A Universal API: Gr4vy's API allows retailers to integrate once and access new payment types and functionality without code changes.

Gr4vy's API allows retailers to integrate once and access new payment types and functionality without code changes. An Easy Modern Checkout: By integrating Gr4vy Embed into their existing checkouts, retailers can automatically update their checkout page and reflect specific payment methods without rewriting code.

By integrating Gr4vy Embed into their existing checkouts, retailers can automatically update their checkout page and reflect specific payment methods without rewriting code. No-code Admin Gives Control to Everyone: Gr4vy's intuitive no-code admin controls all of a retailer's payment methods, providers, workflows and conditions. This allows team members to contribute to the payment stack, freeing up the development team to focus efforts where they're needed most.

Gr4vy's intuitive no-code admin controls all of a retailer's payment methods, providers, workflows and conditions. This allows team members to contribute to the payment stack, freeing up the development team to focus efforts where they're needed most. Centralized Transaction Reports: Gr4vy offers a single hub for monitoring and managing consolidated transaction reports across all a retailer's service providers.

"Very few people in the world have as much experience and insight in international payments as John and his team. And their vision of what is needed for merchants is spot on: a cloud-native tool to let businesses orchestrate and optimize their payments using their intuitive interfaces (no engineering!), robust security, and simple, seamless implementation. Much easier than managing today's menu of complex, multiple payment platforms. It's inspirational to work with the founding team at Gr4vy and we are looking forward to watching their growth," said Hans Morris, managing partner of Nyca Partners.

"As investors focused on the future of commerce infrastructure, we're eager to continue working with John and the Gr4vy team as they simplify payments orchestration for merchants and marketplaces of all sizes," said Steve Sarracino, founder and partner at Activant Capital. "Gr4vy's platform offers customers a seamless 'payments team in the cloud' while removing friction for consumers - a winning formula in the increasingly digital future of commerce."

Gr4vy will leverage the funding to further support hiring initiatives, global growth and future product development.

For more information, please visit https://gr4vy.com/ .

About Gr4vy

Gr4vy is a cloud-native payments company that takes the complexity out of retailers running payments infrastructure, freeing them to focus on what matters most. We redefine payments by providing an intuitive, cutting-edge payment orchestration platform (POP) that leverages the power of the cloud to modernize payments infrastructure. Our orchestration layer upgrades retailers' payments stack to make them more nimble. Our no-code dashboard centralizes the integration and management of a retailer's payment methods, providers, conditions and transactions and empowers them to do more in less time. We enable retailers to streamline and manage payment methods, services and transactions all in one place. At Gr4vy, we're passionate about payments, efficiency and extraordinary customer experience.

Media Contact

Jennifer Johnston

jenn@agentofchange.com

