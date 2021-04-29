Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
PR Newswire
29.04.2021 | 15:52
Eternaleaf Has Opened 3,000+ Retail Outlets in Indonesia as of April 1, 2021

LONDON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29,Eternaleaf, a British entry lux skincare brand that has enjoyed high popularity in Europe and America, has innovatively added multiple rare anti-aging ingredients including Linolenic Acid Omega 3/Omega 6/ Omega 6 to its products. Eternaleaf cosmetics are favored by fashion icons in Vietnam, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia and are sought after by consumers of Rakuten, Watsons and other large e-commerce cosmetics providers and their retail outlets. As of April 1, 2021, Eternaleaf has opened more than 3,000 retail outlets in Indonesia and become one of the fastest-growing skincare brands in the Southeast Asian market.

The UK-based brand is dedicated to delivering the most reliable anti-aging/skin repair products to consumers worldwide. In the future, Eternaleaf will convey unique skin management concepts along with personalized products to every consumer based on their internal needs, with a view to building itself into an entry-level luxury skincare brand with international influence.

