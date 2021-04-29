Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 
Frankfurt
29.04.21
08:01 Uhr
5,840 Euro
-0,020
-0,34 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
29.04.2021 | 16:05
Suominen Corporation: Notification of change in holdings according to chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Suominen Corporation, stock exchange release on April 29, 2021 at 5 p.m. (EEST)


Suominen Corporation has received a notification on April 29, 2021 referred to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of Nordea Funds Ltd in Suominen Corporation has exceeded the threshold of 5 percent.

Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B)Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedShares 5.86%
Votes 5.99%		 Shares 5.86%
Votes 5.99%		58,259,219
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of sharesNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009010862Shares
3,415,147
Votes
3,491,399		 Shares 5.86%
Votes 5.99%
TOTALShares
3,415,147
Votes
3,491,399		 Shares 5.86%
Votes 5.99%


The voting rights held by Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest has been delegated to the management company Nordea Funds Ltd.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION


For further information, please contact: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel +358 50 540 9747


Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi


