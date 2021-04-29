Extended Reality Market worth $125.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Extended Reality Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Technology (AR, VR, MR), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprises, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense), Offering, Device Type, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, is expected to grow from USD 33.0 billion in 2021 to USD 125.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 30.6%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as surging deployment of extended reality in education sector and industrial training, rising demand for extended reality devices and technology in global automotive industry, surging adoption of extended reality in healthcare sector, and increasing demand for extended reality in entertainment and gaming industry.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=147143592

VR devices to account for the largest share of Extended Reality Market in 2020

On the basis of device type, the market is categorized into AR devices, VR devices, and MR devices. The growth of the VR devices segment of the market is expected to be led by HMD. These displays from companies such as Sony, Oculus, HTC, Samsung, and Google have received an overwhelming response from users. The key applications of HMD are gaming and entertainment. Gesture-tracking devices have been an integral part of VR hardware owing to their risen use in consumer applications.

Consumer application to hold the largest share of the market during forecast period

On the basis of applications, the market is categorized into consumer, commercial, enterprise (manufacturing), healthcare, aerospace& defense, energy, automotive, and others. The consumer segment of the market comprises gaming and entertainment applications wherein AR technology is used to create 3D visual objects in the real world. The flourishing gaming and sports and entertainment sectors fuel the use of AR technology in consumer applications. VR technology also offers remarkable results regarding visual effects when used in gaming and sports broadcasts. The demand for HMD is high in consumer applications.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Extended Reality Market "

138 - Tables

70 - Figures

229 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=147143592

North America is leading the market extended reality in 2020

North America held the largest share in the Extended Reality Market in 2020. Growing use of smartphones, increasing adoption of smart electronic devices, and surging demand for extended reality technology in various applications are the key factors fueling the growth of the Extended Reality Market in North America.

Some of the key companies operating in the Extended Reality Market are Microsoft (US), Sony (Japan), Oculus VR (Facebook) (US), HTC (Taiwan), Google (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Apple (US), PTC (US), Seiko Epson (Japan), and so on.

Related Reports:

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware & Software), Device Type (HMD, HUD, Gesture Tracking), Application (Enterprise, Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Head-up Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Video Generator, Projector/Projection Unit, Display Unit, Software), Type (Conventional HUD, AR-Based HUD), Application (Aviation, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/extended-reality-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/extended-reality.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg