Biopharmaceuticals Market to Reach USD 113,300 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.7% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biopharmaceuticals Market is Segmented by Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Interferon, Colony-Stimulating Factor, Erythropoietin, Insulin, Vaccines, Growth Hormones, Others), by Application (Tumor, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Hemophilia, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.

The global Biopharmaceuticals market is projected to reach USD 113,300 Million by 2026, from USD 82,330 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the global biopharmaceuticals market are:

Growing geriatric population, rising chronic diseases, and increasing acceptance in the healthcare industry.

Benefits such as highly effective and potent action, fewer side effects, and the potential to actually cure diseases rather than merely treat the symptoms are expected to drive the growth of the biopharmaceuticals market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF BIOPHARMACEUTICALS MARKET SIZE:

The global population of the elderly is rapidly growing. This rise is propelling the global biopharmaceuticals market size forward, as the elderly population is more susceptible to illness due to poor immunity and long recovery times.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases as a result of unhealthy lifestyles, poor diets, excessive alcohol intake, and a lack of physical activity are all contributing factors to the rise of biopharmaceutical market size. Many pharmaceutical firms are concentrating their efforts on creating more successful treatments for life-threatening illnesses and encouraging people to live healthy lives with fewer disabilities.

The possibility of side effects associated with certain small-molecule therapeutics and invasive surgical procedures is driving up market demand for biopharmaceuticals. Biopharmaceuticals drugs structurally mimic compounds found within the body and are produced using biotechnologies. These have the potential to cure diseases rather than merely treat symptoms and have fewer side effects because of their specificity. Moreover, because of their efficacy against autoimmune disorders and cancer, as well as their improved mode of action, biopharmaceuticals are expected to replace conventional small molecule drugs in the healthcare industry.

Increasing healthcare investments around the world are precipitating an increase in R&D for biopharmaceuticals. The increased R&D activity is expected to lead to the development of new and more efficient biopharmaceutical products. Thus the increase in healthcare investment is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the biopharmaceuticals market.

BIOPHARMACEUTICALS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The Monoclonal Antibodies Segment is expected to be one of the major contributors to the biopharmaceuticals market share. The rapid growth of the segment is due to the active use of monoclonal antibodies and antibody derivatives in therapeutics. Monoclonal antibodies have therapeutic uses in cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and cardiovascular diseases, among others.

Based on region, North America is expected to be one of the major contributors to the biopharmaceuticals market share. The biopharmaceuticals market in North America is being driven by the rising burden of chronic disease and increased investment in research and development activities in the United States. The United States is known as the world's life sciences innovation capital, and it is active in global capital investments in biopharmaceuticals companies in their early stages.

Top Major KeyPlayers in the Biopharmaceuticals Industry

Roche

Amgen

AbbVie

Sanofi-Aventis

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Merck

Others

Biopharmaceuticals Market Breakdown Data by Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Interferon

Colony-Stimulating Factor

Erythropoietin

Insulin

Vaccines

Growth Hormones

Others

Biopharmaceuticals Market Breakdown Data by Application

Tumor

Diabetes

Cardiovascular

Hemophilia

Others

