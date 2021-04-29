Aviation Week Network's MRO Americas wrapped up in Orlando today with a sold-out conference and 8,500 registered attendees

NEW YORK, April 29, 202126th Annual MRO Americas(MALMS), which was also sold out.



Anyone who was unable to travel to Orlando will be able to participate virtually by registering here. Conference sessions will be available on demand, and networking will be accommodated May 4-5.

"We were so thrilled with the incredible turn out and the response received from attendees, who were busy networking, signing contracts and receiving premium content from top industry speakers," said Lydia Janow, Managing Director, Events, for Aviation Week Network. "We are inspired by how the industry has pulled together to support each other, and we've gotten high demand for our upcoming events, including next year's MRO Americas, which will be held in Dallas, April 26-28."

The conference addressed how the industry is moving forward after a year of incredible challenges and change with speakers from American Airlines, Boeing, Airbus, Ameriflight, and more. Speakers included:

David Seymour, COO, American Airlines

Bobbi Wells, Vice President, Safety & Airworthiness, Air Operations, FedEx Express

Paul Kinstedt, SVP & COO, Republic Airways

Paul Chase, CEO, Ameriflight

Danielle Vardaro, Head of Worldwide Customer Support & Aftermarket Sales Embraer

John Brooks, Manager, Commercial Airframe Parts, Boeing Global Services

Giovanni Spitale, VP of Commercial Parts, Boeing Global Services

Daniel Wenniger , VP, Upgrade Services, Airbus

Dana Donati, GM & Director of Academic Programs, LIFT Academy, A Republic Airways Company

Pat Foley, CEO, Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico

Nicole Huque, Managing Director, Global Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Krauthamer & Associates (K&A)

Parimal (PK) Kopardekar PhD, Director, NASA Aeronautics Research Institute (NARI), NASA Ames Research Center

Karine Lavoie-Tremblay, Director, Business Relationship, Digital Technologies

Pratt & Whitney

Naveen Poonian, CEO, iBASE

Keren Rambow, Marketing Services Executive, GE Aviation

Fred Sontag, VP of Sales, Americas & VP Distribution Solutions Group, GA Telesis

Caroline Vandedrinck, SVP Business Development, SR Technics

"The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) was thrilled to welcome back Aviation Week Network's MRO Americas and its members to Orlando," said OCCC Executive Director Mark Tester. "This week, MRO Americas hosted thousands of attendees in our North-South Building. I saw firsthand how staggered attendance, proper social distancing through signage, floor stickers and safety protocols were implemented to create a safe and controlled gathering. We have a stellar reputation for customer service, flexibility, and doing the right thing. We also have great relationships with our clients and a supportive community that is focused on the health and safety of our guests."

The Military Aviation Logistics & Maintenance Symposiumwas supported by Elbit Systems of America, FTI, L3 Harris, Logistics Officers Associationand Teledyne Controls.

MRO Americas was supported by our sponsors.Platinum Sponsors are Airbus, Chromalloy, GE Aviation, Honeywell, Lufthansa Technik,and ST Engineering. Gold Sponsors are ATS, Avparts International, BPAero,CTS Engines, Embraer, GlobalParts Aero, IFS, LCI, MB Aerospace, Nordam, Spirit Aerosystems, Vertical Aerospace, and VSE Aviation.

