Chicago, Toronto & Vancouver have been selected as host cities for the inaugural CCT Cammi Granato Showcase Series

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2021) - Canlan Sports (TSX: ICE) has teamed up with Hockey Legend, Cammi Granato to launch the CCT Cammi Granato Showcase Series, taking place in Chicago, Toronto and Vancouver.

Canlan Sports has shown a commitment to growing youth female hockey for nearly a decade, hosting fun, exciting experiences for young females, inspiring them to become better players and even stronger leaders.

"Our focus is growing female hockey. In 2019, we hosted seven youth female-specific events, with over 300 teams across North America. Joining forces with a legend like Cammi is our next step in showing that commitment. We don't just want to host events; we want to lead change and create opportunities for players to showcase their talent, hard work and dedication to the game of hockey. These events will be much more than just tournaments, they will be festivals celebrating the female game." - Joey St-Aubin, President & CEO at Canlan Sports





CCT Cammi Granato Showcase Series

Teaming up with the most decorated women's player in USA Hockey history will provide the community a unique one-of-a-kind experience that will connect families with the game they love in new, memorable ways, with a few surprises and VIP guests along the way.

"I'm thrilled to be teaming up with Canlan to bring female youth hockey tournaments to select cities in North America. The aim is to provide more opportunities for girls to play in fun, competitive tournaments for all ages and skill levels. In addition to the tournament, we are excited to add a few extra elements to make it a truly memorable hockey experience for the entire family!" - Cammi Granato, NHL Pro Scout, Seattle Kraken, Olympic Medalist & Hockey Legend

About Cammi Granato

Born into a large hockey family, Catherine Michelle Granato was born in Illinois, in a small town west of Chicago. Starring at forward, Cammi played on all boys' teams until the age of sixteen. Fast forward to 1998, and Cammi helped Team USA win Olympic gold. Cammi Granato's international career concluded having played 54 games, scoring 54 goals and 42 assists for 96 points, making her the all-time leading scorer in women's international hockey.

In 2007, Cammi was awarded the Lester Patrick Trophy for her contributions to hockey in the United States. The next year, Cammi broke the invisible ceiling when she was inducted into the IIHF's Hall of Fame along with Geraldine Heaney and Angela James. That same year, Granato made history by being the first female inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, and ultimately the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010. In 2019, Cammi once again made history by joining the Seattle Kraken has the NHL's first female pro scout.

Follow Cammi Granato and Canlan Sports' social media channels for future event announcements and updates.

We fully acknowledge the impact of COVID-19, and all tournament event details will be announced in the near future.

The CCT Cammi Granato Showcase Series is inclusive for all hockey skill levels and registration is now open at ccthockey.com/tournaments/girls.



About Canlan Sports:

Canlan Sports is the leading owner, operator, and investor in the multi-sport recreation sector, committed to creating sports communities that change lives for the better. Through our portfolio of partnerships, Canlan Sports is the largest private sector owner and operator of 19 recreational sports complexes across Canada and the United States, offering a wide array of ice, court, and turf experiences.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol, ICE. To learn more, visit us at CanlanSports.com.

