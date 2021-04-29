DGAP-News: Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd. / Key word(s): Annual Results

Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd.: Annual Financial Report 2020 as of December 31, 2020 of Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific is now available online



29.04.2021 / 18:14

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







This is a regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.



This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific and Daimler AG. Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is fully owned by Daimler Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Daimler AG.





Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd

Finance and Treasury Solutions

44 Lexia Place, Mulgrave

Victoria 3170

Australia



Phone +61 3 9566 6285

Fax +61 3 9566 6241

