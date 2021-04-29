Gould Industries Announces the Company Has Quadrupled Sales

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Recently, Frederico Panetta, CEO of Gould Industries, has announced the company has quadrupled sales, leading it to reach new levels of investments.

While many companies have been hit hard by the pandemic, Gould Industries is quickly expanding in the private label sector for packaging, cosmetics, baby care, and personal care. Gould has expanded its factory three times in just the last four years. Also, it has signed some major distribution deals across North America. Their CEO Frederico Panetta has led the company to partner up with most of Canada's retailers over the last four years. Now, Gould manufactures goods for their retail outlets. Thanks to these moves, the company has quadrupled sales, leading it to reach new levels of investments.

Gould is no average company, and Frederico Panetta is no average CEO. Gould Industries has been around since 1954. Its solid reputation was established thanks to its founder, Bertie Gould. Today, Frederico has reinvented and transformed this once-traditional company into a stronger competitor and leader within the industry.

Today, Gould Industries is his pride and joy. Gould's DNA and culture are different than those of their competitors and other traditional companies. The company is taking care of its employees, as well as the local community. They offer full pension plans, as well as health insurance, to all of its employees. It has also been giving back to its community through its charity initiatives. With progress on the horizons, Gould has set its sights on going public on the stock market to have an even bigger impact.

People can sometimes be apprehensive when it comes to major changes. However, even employees who have been with Gould's for years have shared that they love the radically new work environment. That indicates the company under Frederico's lead has successfully modernized Gould.

Gould has become a leader in the industry with new solutions and products being offered that fulfill immediate needs for its target market. The management team has expressed gratitude for all of the responses from Gould's partner retailers and distributors.

Looking forward, Gould expects to see some mergers and acquisitions coming. There are a few companies that show a great deal of potential. That, along with going public soon, shows that Gould is looking towards a bright future.

