RUBIS: Publication of the 2020 universal registration document

DJ RUBIS: Publication of the 2020 universal registration document 

RUBIS 
RUBIS: Publication of the 2020 universal registration document 
29-Apr-2021 / 18:31 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, April 29, 2021 - 6:30 pm 
 
PUBLICATION OF THE 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 
 
 
Rubis filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French Financial 
Markets Authority - AMF) on April 29, 2021. 
This document is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section "Publications - Financial Reports - 
Registration documents", on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) and at the company's registered office (46, rue 
Boissière - 75116 Paris). 
The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes notably: 
 - the Annual Financial Report; 
 - the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance; 
 - the Statutory Auditors' reports on the annual financial statements, on consolidated financial statements and on 
  related-party transactions; 
 - the Non-Financial Information Statement and the report of the independent third party on the consolidated 
  Non-Financial Information Statement; 
 - the description of the share buyback program. 
The Annual Financial Report's cross-reference table is displayed on page 296 of the 2020 Universal Registration 
Document. 
The English version of the 2020 Universal Registration Document will soon be released on the Company's website. 
 
 
 
 
 
Contact 
RUBIS - Legal department 
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Publication of the 2020 universal registration document 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report 
EQS News ID:   1190848 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1190848 29-Apr-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190848&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 12:32 ET (16:32 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
