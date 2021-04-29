

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP):



-Earnings: -$121.00 million in Q2 vs. -$420.54 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.13 in Q2 vs. -$3.88 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$63.66 million or -$0.60 per share for the period. -Revenue: $296.17 million in Q2 vs. $633.64 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HELMERICH & PAYNE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de