

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $372.41 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $202.86 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Digital Realty Trust Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $482.03 million or $1.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.9% to $1.09 billion from $0.82 billion last year.



Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $482.03 Mln. vs. $355.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.67 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $1.09 Bln vs. $0.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.50 - $6.55 Full year revenue guidance: $4.300 - $4.400 Bln



