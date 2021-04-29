How MATE HOUSE Is Changing The Brand Game, Find Out How They're Doing It Below

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / On every social media platform, website, and app, users are constantly bombarded with brands, influencers, products, and services that are designed to pique the user's interest. The question is, with all that's out there, how do you stand out from the crowd with your business?

This is where MATE HOUSE comes in. Built to help brands create their brand, MATE HOUSE works to push businesses to find their voice, their space in the market, their unique points of view, their brand tribe, and much more to make companies stand out from others in the market. Deriving its name from the drink mate, which has a specific social ritual unlike many other drinks, stimulates conversation and ideas. Inspired by this ritual, Mate House provides businesses with unique brand growth strategies built on different approaches to standard branding ideas, communication strategies, and much more.

Some of the biggest challenges when starting a new business can simply be just getting yourself up and running. Companies need to have several prerequisites already thought out to get that successful start. An effective brand strategy anchored in consumer and market research, a unique perspective, and an identified tribe to serve are crucial to success. If you are unsure how to take those first steps or have tried and not seen results MATE HOUSE is here to help.

The overall goal of MATE HOUSE is to help brands and companies achieve their full potential instead of being inhibited by the smaller scale and limiting ideas of what a brand can be or look like. Mate House's tagline Fueled by creativity and driven by dreams' inspires companies to think outside of the box when it comes to helping teams and brands break through the onslaught while taking pride in its disruptive and innovative methods.

The creator of MATE HOUSE is Camila Straschnoy. A professional in the fashion industry, dedicated, and expert in trend forecasting, Camila is ready to take on the challenge of increasing your brand awareness.

"What makes me different from the rest is my trend-driven approach to brands. I use my vast and unusual combination of skills to help brands identify what's their secret sauce, their unique point of view, their place in this world, and their tribe. And I show them ways to connect and resonate with today's consumers so they can become who they aspire to be. I helped them create culturally relevant ideas in an ever-evolving landscape and for a multi-everything world. I become the brand's thinking partner opening their minds to new possibilities and innovative ways of doing things so they can break from the pack," Camila says.

MATE HOUSE is not afraid of failure and trying new things. Their goal is to find the right trends and need for today's consumer, uniquely tailored to a particular company's look or motive. Building their organic following, the MATE HOUSE team has a proven track record of helping businesses and is here and ready to help yours.

