

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Thursday reported first-quarter net earnings of $236.8 million or $3.36 per share, up from $110.5 million or $1.54 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings were $3.49 per share, up from $1.66 per share last year.



Sales for the quarter were $2.67 billion, up from $2.29 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated an earnings of $2.81 per share on revenues of $2.61 billion.



