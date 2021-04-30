Laura Mvula Curates Two New 'Church Girl' Remixes For 2021's Google Nest Sessions

Laura Mvula has curated two newly created, hot-off-the-press music mood remix videos of her latest single 'Church Girl' for Nest Sessions, available from 30th April just in time for the May Bank holiday.

One of the most exciting musical talents to come out of the UK, Laura Mvula is back in the spotlight after five-year hiatus, with the upcoming release of her hotly-tipped new album Pink Noise. In a special collaboration with Nest Sessions, the Ivor Novello and MOBO award-winning artist has enlisted the help of Disco connoisseur Dimitri From Paris to create the Church Girl - Dance Remix and UK producer, DJ and Ninja Tune mainstay Romare to create the Church Girl - Chilled Remix, to help people at home set the mood with music this May Bank Holiday.

Speaking about the collaboration, Laura Mvula said: "When I was writing my new album I knew I wanted to create something that made me want to dance, so curating the Dance remix for Nest Sessions felt like a very natural extension of that. Dimitri From Paris brought a strong, energetic party feel to Church Girl - disco music always puts me in the best mood! The laidback beats of the Chilled remix by Romare take me to that place where I can completely let go and relax, I hope it helps you to unwind as well. Each of these new remixes bring a completely different energy to Church Girl, so no matter how you're feeling there's a flavour for you."

The mood-inspired music experience from Google, Nest Sessions is here to help people shift gears throughout their day and make everyday moments at home more enjoyable. Since launching last year, Google's popular mood music series Nest Sessions has provided a platform for leading artists, including Celeste, Jessie Ware, Mabel, Olly Alexander, Tove Lo and Laura Mvula, to deliver exclusive performances and inspire people at home to set the mood with music as they transition throughout the weekend.

Nest Sessions with Laura Mvula is available on YouTube and on any Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker or display, but these remixes are truly made to be watched on the Nest Hub (2nd gen) with its enhanced speaker. The new Nest Hub is a helpful, affordable 7-inch smart display that can set the mood from any room and has everything you need to stay entertained and control your home in one place. Available from the Google Store, priced at £89.99.

