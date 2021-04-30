

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.



That beat expectations for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 1.3 percent decline in February.



On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 4.0 percent - again exceeding forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 2.0 percent contraction in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI upgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is picking up.



