

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in April, albeit at a pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.1.



That missed expectations for a score of 51.7 and it's down from 51.9 in March.



It remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction, however.



The bureau also said that the non-manufacturing index came in with a score of 54.9 - shy of forecasts for 56.0 and down from 56.3 in the previous month.



