TM Scrap Metals: Los Angeles Scrap Metal Recycling Center Launches New Website

TM Scrap Metals, in Sun Valley, CA announces the launch of their updated website; The new site makes it easier for scrappers to exchange metals for cash

SUN VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / TM Scrap Metals, a Los Angeles scrap metal recycling company located in Sun Valley, CA, recently launched a new website. The new site is more functional and

provides more information for prospective scrappers.

The company was founded in 2010 and has expanded over the past eleven years. TM's mobile recycling service means their service area includes most of the San Fernando Valley as well as surrounding areas. The updated website addresses new needs for the company and allows them to reach new, untapped customers.

Owner Vladimir Temkin said about the new website: "People want to do everything online, especially from their phones so we needed a new website that was responsive and let us interact with people using smartphones. Not everyone is in front of a computer these days"

The new site was constructed in WordPress, one of the most widely-used content management systems in use today. The biggest improvement is that the website is now "responsive," meaning those using smartphones will be able to view their own "mobile" version of the site. Aside from a more streamlined interface, visitors will be able to check scrap metal prices prior to bringing in their metals to sell for cash.

"You think of scrap metal recycling as something out of the 20th century and kind of low-tech, but it really isn't," Temkin said. "There's an awful lot of technology that goes into metal recycling. The website is now part of that technology."

The majority of scrap metal recycling customers are either repeat customers, already familiar with the business, or new customers who search online for scrap metal dealers. The scrap metal niche is quite competitive so scrap companies need to keep current and address potential customers' needs even before they set foot on the company's grounds.

"We have a lot of competitors in our business, believe it or not," Temkin said. "And we have to differentiate ourselves and what we offer from the very first interaction with a customer. Nowadays that's through the website" TM Scrap Metals' new website hopes to achieve just that.

ABOUT

TM Scrap Metals, Inc. was founded in 2010 in Sun Valley, California. It serves the recycling needs of the San Fernando Valley. With a mobile recycling service, the company can serve an even wider Los Angeles County area. The company's website is https://www.tmscrapmetals.com.

CONTACT

Vladimir Temkin

tmjunkremoval@gmail.com

(818) 771-0510

11092 Tuxford St.

Sun Valley, CA

https://www.tmscrapmetals.com/contact-us/

