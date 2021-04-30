Bexplus Launched up to 20% APY Bitcoin Wallet, Offers 100 x Leverage and Double Deposit Bonus

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Leading crypto derivatives exchange Bexplus has launched a 100% deposit bonus promotion to all traders, to help traders earn more cryptocurrency. If the user deposits 1 BTC, 2 BTC will be credited to his account. Every user can get up to 10 BTC for each deposit.

Bitcoin's high volatility had made a comeback and currently presents more opportunities for traders to make profits. Taking advantage of the price swings and leverage offered by brokers, trading can easily generate 100% or even 1,000% ROI. It's important to point out only traders who know what they are doing can get to these returns consistently.

How Does Leveraged Trading Work?

Assume that 1 BTC is used to open a long contract when Bitcoin is trading at $10,000. Please note that with 100x leverage, 1 BTC can open a contract worth 100 BTC.

One day later, the price of Bitcoin increase to $10,500.The profit will be ($10,500 - $10,000) * 100 BTC/$10,500 *100% = 4.76 BTC, making the ROI 476%.

Now, with Bexplus' 100% bonus, the initial investment would be 2 BTC, and the realized profit made with these 2 BTC will be 9.52 BTC, and the ROI will also be doubled to 952%.

With leverage, it's important to be vigilant, as returns can be outstanding, but liquidations are easier if the price moves down.

Why choose Bexplus?

Bexplus is a leading crypto derivatives platform offering 100x leverage in BTC, ETH, EOS, LTC, and XRP futures contracts. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Bexplus is trusted by over 100K traders around the world, including the USA, Japan, Korea, and Iran. No KYC, no deposit fee, traders can receive the most attentive services, including 24/7 customer support.

No KYC

No KYC protocol is strictly carried out throughout every process. Registration only requires email confirmation and only takes a minute. Bexplus provides services to traders from 30+ countries, including the USA, Japan, Korea, and Iran.

Demo account with 10 BTC

To help traders better familiarize themselves with leveraged trading, Bexplus has launched a trading simulator. There are 10 replenishable BTC in the demo account for traders to practice as much as they like, without taking any risks. One can also learn to analyze the market and use the tool-kit with the demo account.

24/7 withdrawal and 24/7 customer support

Users can submit a withdrawal request anytime they want. They can have their deposits back in as fast as 30 minutes during work hours. If a user encounters any problems when using Bexplus, he can contact customer support via different channels, such as e-mail and live chat.

BTC wallet: up to 21% annualized interest without any risks

If the user wants to take a short break from trading, the Bexplus BTC wallet can help generate juicy profit without trading. With up to 21% APY, it is no doubt one of the most profitable rates in the industry. While most lending platforms require traders to deposit at least 1 BTC, traders can make a deposit starting from 0.05 BTC on Bexplus.

What can be done with the bonus?

The bonus is not withdrawable, but traders can use it as margin to open bigger positions and take more profit. Profit made with the bonus is withdrawable. Besides, with bigger margin, traders' positions are less likely to get liquidated when there are huge price swings.

Users might miss the opportunity to buy cheap Bitcoin, but they can still make handsome profits with the revival of Bitcoin. If they are prepared to accumulate more BTC.

Join Bexplus and claim bonus now!

Website: https://www.bexplus.com/

SOURCE: Bexplus

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643479/Bexplus-Launched-up-to-20-APY-Bitcoin-Wallet-Offers-100-x-Leverage-and-Double-Deposit-Bonus