Oxurion NV: OXURION NV Presenting Scientific Data at ARVO 2021 Annual Meeting

Leuven, BE,Boston, MA, US -April 30st, 2021 - 7.30AMCET - Oxurion NV(Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies with a clinical stage portfolio in retinal vascular disorders. Oxurion NV is announcing the presentation of novel scientific data at the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting which is held on May 1-7, 2021.

Professor Alan Stitt, Ph.D., CSO at Oxurion NVcomments: "We are happy to present these scientific findings at the ARVO 2021 annual meeting. A deep understanding of the cellular and molecular mechanisms that underpin retinal disease and the use relevant preclinical models are instrumental for developing novel therapeutics. We are happy to share our insights with the global vision research community and mutually strengthen knowledge in the field."

The details of the presentation are as follows:

Title : The Mouse Sodium Iodate Model Exhibits Acute Retinal Inflammation

Authors: Karen Beets, Michaël Porcu, Tjing-Tjing Hu, Jean Feyen (Oxurion NV, Leuven, Belgium)

Date and t ime : May 1st, 3:15 PM - 5:00 PM BST

The data presented supports the use of the NaIO3 model for the investigation of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) hallmarks, a disease area where Oxurion has a number of on-going preclinical research activities.

The poster will be available to conference attendees via the conference website. The abstract is available here.

END

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Wouter Piepers,

Global Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

Tel: +32 478 33 56 32

wouter.piepers@oxurion.com (mailto:wouter.piepers@oxurion.com)



EU

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/Frazer Hall

Tel: +44 20 7638 9571

oxurion@citigatedewerogerson.com (mailto:thrombogenics@citigatedewerogerson.com)







US

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Christopher Brinzey

Tel: +1 617 835 9304

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com (mailto:chris.brinzey@westwicke.com)

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with retinal vascular disorders. The company' focus is on diabetic macular edema (DME), the primary cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide, as well wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Oxurion is aiming to build a leading global franchise in the treatment of retinal vascular disorders, with an initial focus on DME, based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics:

THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the 40% of DME patients who respond sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-149 has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating multiple injections of THR-149 in DME patients who previously responded sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy.





THR-687 is a pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is initially being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients. Positive topline results in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing THR-687 as a treatment for DME were announced in 2020. THR-687 is expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial in mid-2021. THR-687 also has the potential to deliver improved treatment outcomes for patients with wet AMD and RVO.





Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.