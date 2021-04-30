

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Investment firm KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Friday announced its agreement to sell The Bountiful Co., a U.S. -based health and wellness company, to Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) for $5.75 billion..



Under the deal terms, Nestle will acquire Bountiful Company's vitamin and supplement brands, Nature's Bounty, Puritan's Pride, Solgar and Osteo Bi-Flex. These will be integrated into Nestle Health Science to create a global leader in vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements.



Meanwhile, Bountiful Co.'s sports and active nutrition brands, Pure Protein, Body Fortress and MET-Rx, as well as UK-based personal care brand, Dr.Organic, and the Canadian over-the-counter (OTC) business, VitaHealth OTC, are not included in the sale.



Nestle earlier this week had confirmed about its ongoing talks to acquire all or part of Bountiful following media reports about the potential deal.



The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.



KKR, primarily through its Americas XII Fund, acquired a majority interest in Bountiful Co. from Carlyle Group in 2017. Carlyle Partners V and Carlyle Europe Partners III funds retained a minority stake in the company and are participating in the sale alongside KKR.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NESTLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de