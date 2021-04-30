Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890963 ISIN: NL0000009082 Ticker-Symbol: KPN 
Tradegate
29.04.21
17:28 Uhr
2,839 Euro
+0,040
+1,43 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8322,84009:49
2,8342,83809:50
Dow Jones News
30.04.2021 | 08:01
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Q1 2021 Results

DJ Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Q1 2021 Results 

Royal KPN N.V. 
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Q1 2021 Results 
30-Apr-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
KPN is pleased to announce its Q1 2021 results. 
The accompanying webcast will be held today at 13:00 CEST. 
Program 
12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees 
13:00 CEST: Webcast 
The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com 
 
For more information: 
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom 
Investor Relations 
Wilhelminakade 123 
3072 AP Rotterdam 
E-mail: ir@kpn.com 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------

1190920 30-Apr-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190920&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

KPN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.