Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):

As shareholders are informed, in light of the Covid-19 epidemic, Etablissements Maurel Prom S.A.'s combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting will be held behind closed doors (à huis clos), i.e. without the physical presence of shareholders, on Tuesday 18 May 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Company's head office located at 51, rue d'Anjou 75008 Paris, France (the "General Shareholders Meeting

The General Shareholders Meeting will be broadcast in full live and as a recording on the Company's website, section "General Meetings": https://www.maureletprom.fr/en/investisseurs/assemblees-generales

Composition of the General Shareholders Meeting's bureau

The General Shareholders Meeting will be chaired by Mr. John Anis, Chairman of the Board of directors of the Company.

In accordance with article 8, I, 2° of the Decree No. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020 as amended by the Decree No. 2020-1614 of 18 December 2020, the shareholders are informed that the functions of scrutineers of the General Shareholders Meeting will be performed by PT Pertamina International Eksplorasi Dan Produksi represented for such purposes by Mr. Olivier de Langavant and by Phison Capital represented for such purposes by Mrs. Domitille Meheut, appointed among les ten shareholders of the Company who hold the greater number of voting rights by the Chief Executive Officer acting upon a delegation of powers granted to him by the Board of directors of the Company on 30 March 2021.

The functions of secretary of the General Shareholders Meeting will be performed by Mr. Alain Torre, the Company's secretary.

Conditions for participating to the Q&A session at the combined General Shareholders Meeting

It is recalled that any shareholder may submit questions in writing on topics pertaining to the General Shareholders Meeting. Questions should be sent to the Company (preferably by email to questionsecrites.assemblee@maureletprom.fr) and must have been received by the Company no later than two business days before the date of General Shareholders Meeting. To be taken into consideration, these written questions must be accompanied by a certificate of ownership. In accordance with current regulations, a single combined response may be given to these written questions when they have the same content. All answers to the written questions submitted by the shareholders prior to the General Shareholders Meeting will be published on the Company's website, section "General Meetings": https://www.maureletprom.fr/en/investisseurs/assemblees-generales

In addition and in order to maintain an open dialogue with the shareholders despite the fact that the General Shareholders Meeting is held behind closed doors, shareholders will be given the opportunity, during the General Shareholders Meeting and before the start of questions and answers session, to submit their questions in writing on the live broadcast platform of the General Shareholders Meeting available on the Company's website (https://www.maureletprom.fr/en/investisseurs/assemblees-generales). These questions will be read out loud and answered orally during the questions and answers session of the General Shareholders Meeting. Questions will be processed during the time allotted for the questions and answers session. A single combined response may also be given to these written questions when they have the same content or deal with the same subject matter.

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA

