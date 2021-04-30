Two projects in California will fill part of the 1,600 MW of long-duration energy storage that state regulators have said is needed by 2026.From pv magazine USA Canada-based Hydrostor is developing 1,000 MW of long-duration energy storage in California across two projects. Its projects are in southern Kern County and a less specific site in "central California." The two installations represent a combined investment of more than $1.5 billion. Hydrostor said that development work is underway, including transmission interconnection, engineering and permitting activities. Even though these initial ...

