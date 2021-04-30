BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Change of Registered Office
PR Newswire
London, April 30
AIM and Media Release
30 April 2021
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Change of Registered Office
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that, with effect from 1 May 2021, Base Resources' registered office and principal place of business will change to:
Level 3, 46 Colin Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005, Australia
Base Resources' telephone, facsimile and email details remain unchanged as set out below.
ENDS.
For further information contact:
|James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations
|UK Media Relations
|Base Resources
|Tavistock Communications
|Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
|Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
|Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
|Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
|Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800