Folgendes Instrument wird heute ex Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name

NL0006294274 ENXB EURONEXT N.V.

