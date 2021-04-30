Anzeige
Freitag, 30.04.2021
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
Dow Jones News
30.04.2021 | 08:31
Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading

Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading 
30-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following security will be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00, 30/04/2021. 
Name of Issuer: Dispersion Holdings PLC 
Security: Ordinary Shares 
ISIN: GB00BN6JHS87 
Symbol: DEFI 
 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill London 
EC3V 3QQ 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1190833 30-Apr-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190833&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
