The corporate online language learning market in Europe is poised to grow by 2.23 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing implementation of language cloud services, changes in workforce structure, and increased trade with emerging economies.

The report on corporate online language learning market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The corporate online language learning market in Europe analysis includes deployment segment and geographical landscape.

This study identifies the rise in the use of mobile devices as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate online language learning market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, demand for digital learning and deployment of learning analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate online language learning market in Europe vendors that include Berlitz Corp., EF Education First Ltd., Fluenz Inc., Hello-Hello LLC, inlingua International Ltd., Innovative Language Learning LLC, Linguaphone, Linguarama Ltd., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy.

Also, the corporate online language learning market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany Market size and forecast 2020-2025

France Market size and forecast 2020-2025

UK Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Berlitz Corp.

EF Education First Ltd.

Fluenz Inc.

Hello-Hello LLC

inlingua International Ltd.

Innovative Language Learning LLC

Linguaphone

Linguarama Ltd.

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Sanako Oy

Appendix

