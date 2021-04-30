The "Corporate Online Language Learning Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The corporate online language learning market in Europe is poised to grow by 2.23 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the growing implementation of language cloud services, changes in workforce structure, and increased trade with emerging economies.
The report on corporate online language learning market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The corporate online language learning market in Europe analysis includes deployment segment and geographical landscape.
This study identifies the rise in the use of mobile devices as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate online language learning market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, demand for digital learning and deployment of learning analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate online language learning market in Europe vendors that include Berlitz Corp., EF Education First Ltd., Fluenz Inc., Hello-Hello LLC, inlingua International Ltd., Innovative Language Learning LLC, Linguaphone, Linguarama Ltd., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy.
Also, the corporate online language learning market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Berlitz Corp.
- EF Education First Ltd.
- Fluenz Inc.
- Hello-Hello LLC
- inlingua International Ltd.
- Innovative Language Learning LLC
- Linguaphone
- Linguarama Ltd.
- Rosetta Stone Ltd.
- Sanako Oy
Appendix
