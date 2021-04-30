Anzeige
WKN: A2DMAB ISIN: SE0009581192 Ticker-Symbol: 8YT 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2021 | 08:41
Hoylu AB: Publishes its Annual Report for 2020

Hoylu AB).

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu's mission is to empower distributed teams to collaborate easily and seamlessly while always staying in sync. Hoylu's Connected Workspaces helps enterprises as well as small and medium companies run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents with the same level of engagement and clarity as if everyone were working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com
Try Hoylu for free: https://www.hoylu.com/signup/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CEST on April 30, 2021.

Attachment

  • Hoylu 2020 Annual Report English_F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/216af936-3129-4082-8ef5-5ac0bfc3ec5e)

