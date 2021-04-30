

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork Plc (ROR.L), a manufacturer of industrial flow control equipment, Friday, in its first-quarter trading update, said its performance was in line with its expectations and revenue was up mid-single digits year-on-year on an organic constant currency basis basis.



During the first quarter, the Group said, its order intake, on an organic constant currency basis, was mid-single digits below the last year, modestly affected by COVID-19.



Looking ahead, the Group said it expects mid to high single digit revenue growth and mid 20s adjusted operating profit margins over time.



