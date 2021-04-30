Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 1st Quarter 2021 accounts

SpareBank 1 SMN is presenting 1st quarter 2021 financial results.

Time: Friday 7 May at 08:00 AM CET

Place: Webinar

Please register by 6 May on the link below:

http://epost.sparebank1.no/public/event/RegistrationForm/424B594670464551447140

The presentation will be held in Norwegian by group CEO Jan-Frode Janson and CFO Kjell Fordal.

We will also host a Global Investor Webinar in English on the same day at 3:15 PM CET. Please register by 6 May on the following link:

Questions to the management in relation to both presentations can be sent to ir@smn.no.

The results will be published on 7 May at 7:00 AM CET

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act