DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 143.559 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8133584 CODE: MEUU LN ISIN: FR0010261198 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN Sequence No.: 102193 EQS News ID: 1190954 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190954&application_name=news

April 30, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)