DJ Lyxor S&P Europe Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P Europe Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (RPAB LN) Lyxor S&P Europe Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P Europe Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.2943 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 198500 CODE: RPAB LN ISIN: LU2198884491 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2198884491 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RPAB LN Sequence No.: 102352 EQS News ID: 1191113 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191113&application_name=news

April 30, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)