Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 78.7599 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1634946 CODE: KRWL LN ISIN: LU1900066975 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 102314 EQS News ID: 1191075 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191075&application_name=news

