DJ Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.4371 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 349678 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 102303 EQS News ID: 1191064 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191064&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)