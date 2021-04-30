DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 29/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 47.2883 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34663893 CODE: AASU ISIN: LU1681044563

