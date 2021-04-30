DJ AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU) AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2021 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 29/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 242.706 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6699753 CODE: CMU =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 102373 EQS News ID: 1191161 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191161&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2021 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)