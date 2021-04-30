DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2021 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK DEALING DATE: 29/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 195.6619 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 184065 CODE: CU1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1 Sequence No.: 102361 EQS News ID: 1191149 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191149&application_name=news

