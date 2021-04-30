Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Report
London, April 30
Capital Gearing Trust plc ("the Company")
From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date:30 April 2021
Quarterly Report
The quarterly report for March 2021 is now available via the following link:
https://bit.ly/3341Arv
PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.
