LEM Holding SA - Full Year Results 2020/21

Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its full year results 2020/21 on Wednesday19 May 2021 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release, Annual Review, Financial Report and the investor presentation will be available at the same time on LEM's website (http://www.lem.com/en/investors).

Due to the ongoing pandemic and social distancing requirements, LEM will not host a physical meeting as it normally does on this occasion. Rather, the company will host a conference call and webcast for investors, analysts and media, to present the results for the financial year 2020/21 and the outlook for the financial year 2021/22, followed by a Q&A session.

Program

10.00 - 10.45: presentation in English

Chairman, Andreas Hürlimann

Chief Executive Officer, Frank Rehfeld

Chief Financial Officer, Andrea Borla

10.45 - 11.30: questions and answers

Dial-In Numbers

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 UK

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA

Other countries: https://media.choruscall.ch/documents/Attended_DI_numbers.pdf

Audio Webcast

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lem/mediaframe/44489/indexl.html

A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's website or using the same link.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils:

Michael Füglister, +41 22 552 46 29, fuglister@cpc-pr.com

Nick Miles, +41 22 552 46 26, miles@cpc-pr.com

Yours sincerely

Andreas Hürlimann Frank Rehfeld

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer