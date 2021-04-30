Trend Innovations Holding Inc. Reports on the Results of IT Consulting Services and Announces the Development Plans in this Area Until 2022

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:TREN), a company engaged in information technology based on AI, has made an analysis of the work of its member company Lemalike Innovations that provides IT consulting services. As part of this analysis, it was revealed that most of the revenue came from consulting projects in integrations development, as well as management consulting.

Based on an assessment of incoming customer inquiries, Lemalike Innovations determined that the events of 2020 motivated companies to use teleworking and communication tools, cloud services, remote services and contactless solutions. The planning horizon has changed: short-term strategies have become more popular, allowing to solve problems clearly and quickly. Scaling up the IT infrastructure was once again a priority.

It is also worth noting that this year in February, the first version of the consultant chatbot with artificial intelligence was launched on the company's website. It has already become an indispensable element of the company's interaction with its customers. AI has made it faster to get information and interact with the clients.

Lemalike Innovations' customers are typically businesses that are interested in optimizing the use of their resources and therefore increasing the efficiency. The company is able to help almost any business, from printing agencies and consultants to logistics and pharmaceuticals.

Moving to a new level of customer focus is in the development plans of Lemalike Innovations till 2022. To achieve this result, the board considers to refine the chatbot's artificial intelligence to the level of an independent consultant. With faster real-time processing of data, AI will be able to process more information and thus create the foundation for consulting clients at the level of a live consultant. This improvement will help the business not miss out on new customers.

The team closely monitors analysts' forecasts about technologies demands for the next year. According to these forecasts, the greatest hopes are pinned on big data analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud solutions. Based on this and the experience of interacting with its current customers, Lemalike Innovations has decided to improve the quality of services in these areas.

