Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

30 April 2021

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Dividend Declaration

Picton today announces an interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021, of 0.8 pence per share. This level is unchanged from the preceding quarter.

The dividend timetable is set out below:

Ex-Dividend Date - 13 May 2021

Record Date - 14 May 2021

Pay Date - 28 May 2021

The dividend of 0.8 pence per share will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').

For further information:

Tavistock

Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton

Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £675 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 Dec 2020).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.

ENDS