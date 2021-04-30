The document is written to have "universal application" across product lines intended for export to the U.S. market, and is expected to be adopted by equipment manufacturers and U.S. importers.From pv magazine USA The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) released a tool that it said will increase supply chain transparency and help ensure that solar components are "made ethically throughout the solar value chain." The Solar Supply Chain Traceability Protocol is a set of guidelines intended to help solar companies meet compliance obligations and "provide customers with assurances that their ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...