In the first three months of 2021, newly installed solar capacity reached 1.42 GW.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 548.6 MW of new PV systems were registered in March, marking a strong increase from February, when new additions totaled 350 MW, and from March 2020, when newly installed PV capacity also reached around 350 MW. The newly installed PV capacity for the first quarter of 2021 is 1,325 MW, which compares to 1.27 GW in the same period a year earlier. The cumulative capacity of all subsidized PV systems in Germany reached 54.9 ...

