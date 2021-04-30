

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported Friday that first-quarter net income attributable to Chevron plunged to $1.38 billion or $0.72 per share from $3.60 billion or $1.93 per share in the year-ago quarter.



The latest quarter's results include pension settlement costs and legal reserves totaling $351 million. Foreign currency effects also decreased earnings by $2 million.



Excluding special items, adjusted earnings were $0.90 per share, compared to $1.31 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



However, total revenues and other income for the quarter increased to $32.03 billion from $31.50 billion in the same quarter last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $30.37 billion for the quarter.



The company said results were down from a year ago due in part to ongoing downstream margin and volume effects resulting from the pandemic and the impacts of winter storm Uri.



Chevron's worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 3.12 million barrels per day in the quarter, down 9 percent from 3.24 million barrels per day a year ago.



Chevron's upstream segment earnings decreased to $2.35 billion from $2.92 billion last year and its downstream segment earnings plunged to $5 million from $1.10 billion in the year-ago quarter.



On Wednesday, the Board of Directors of Chevron declared a 4 percent higher quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, payable June 10, 2021, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business May 19, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHEVRON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de