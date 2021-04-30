

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices inflation remained stable in April, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in April, same as seen in March.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components remained unchanged at 0.1 percent yearly in April.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in April, after a 1.4 percent increase in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, decreased 0.1 percent annually in April, reversing a 0.1 percent growth in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.5 percent in April, after a 1.5 percent increase in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production grew 5.0 percent yearly in March, after a 2.8 percent fall in February.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.9 percent in March, after a 1.1 percent growth in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

